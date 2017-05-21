BREAKING: Flight from Mackay has emergency landing in Rocky

A Virgin Plane was forced to land in Rockhampton.

UPDATE 2:50: A VIRGIN plane travelling from Mackay to Brisbane was diverted and forced to land in Rockhampton after fumes were detected in the cockpit, a spokesperson for National Air Services has confirmed.

Virgin flight VA610 left Mackay at about 12:55 and was due to land in Brisbane at 2:20.

The plane touched down just past two.

Queensland Ambulance crews were on scene to treat people on board the plane.

UPDATE on diverted Virgin Australia flight to #Rockhampton Airport. Ambulance crews on scene again. pic.twitter.com/mGNdHFBxD4 — cqplanespotting (@cqplanespotting) May 21, 2017

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they have had crews out the airport not long after the plane landed who left without transporting anyone.

He said they have just been called to attend the airport again.

The spokesman said the information they were provided was there were gas fumes in the cabin that made a couple of cabin crew members feeling unwell.

A Virgin Australia flight from #Mackay to Brisbane is diverting to #Rockhampton with "smoke in the cabin". B737-800 VH-BZG. pic.twitter.com/An3fEsI9AJ — cqplanespotting (@cqplanespotting) May 21, 2017

