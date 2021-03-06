Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former Rockhampton mayor Lea Taylor. FILE PHOTO
Former Rockhampton mayor Lea Taylor. FILE PHOTO
Breaking

BREAKING: Former Rockhampton mayor dies overnight

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
6th Mar 2021 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former Rockhampton mayor Lea Taylor has lost his battle with cancer and passed away early Saturday morning.

Shannon Butterworth shared the sad news to Mr Taylor's Facebook page Saturday morning.

"The family of Lea Taylor wishes to let all his family and friends know he lost his battle with cancer and slipped away peacefully in the early hours of this morning," Ms Butterworth's Facebook post read.

"We will post information for his funeral when it has been arranged."

Mr Taylor served as mayor of Rockhampton Regional Council between 1991 and 1997.

He last ran for mayor in Rockhampton Regional Council's 2016 election, where he was beaten for the position by former mayor Margaret Strelow.

deaths editors picks lea taylor rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Urgent recall for milk brand

    Urgent recall for milk brand
    • 6th Mar 2021 10:25 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dumped’ drums court case set to proceed to hearing

        Premium Content ‘Dumped’ drums court case set to proceed to hearing

        News There has been delays in the matter, a court heard this week.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Leave the coal in the ground

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Leave the coal in the ground

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        WHAT’S ON: Sports events not to miss this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Sports events not to miss this weekend

        Sport Everything from rugby to mud racing: When and where you can catch the action.

        Chinese restaurant on market after 40 years of business

        Premium Content Chinese restaurant on market after 40 years of business

        Business ‘When you start a business you are never thinking about the future, you just keep...