Four men are attempting to break into vehicles in Rockhampton’s CBD.
BREAKING: Four men attempting vehicle break-ins at CBD

kaitlyn smith
1st Oct 2020 2:40 PM
POLICE are searching for four males attempting to break into vehicles in Rockhampton CBD.

Early reports suggested the men were last seen around 2.25pm on third level of Kern Arcade car park at East St.

The group has since fled separately on foot from the scene

One male is described as wearing a grey T-shirt with a backpack.

Another is reportedly wearing a grey baseball cap, black T-shirt and long pants.

Motorists are urged to secure their vehicles if possible.

More to come.

car break ins kern arcade carpark rockhampton car theft rockhampton crime
