Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
Breaking

UPDATE: Four teens hospitalised after car crashes into tree

Aden Stokes
1st May 2021 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.45PM: Two female teens with neck pain and two male teens with minor injuries have been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

INITIAL: Four teenagers have been injured after a car reportedly crashed into a tree in Ridgelands on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Calmorin Road at 1.13pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are assessing four people with varying injuries.

A female in her teens suffered a minor head injury, back pain, and abrasions.

A second female in her teens suffered head pain.

A male in his teens suffered rib pain while a second male in his teens was uninjured.

More to come.

car into tree rockhampton crash single-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chef fires up his ovens for the first time this year

        Premium Content Chef fires up his ovens for the first time this year

        Food & Entertainment He runs the Celebrity Chef program for Beef Australia where famous Australian chefs work together at the event’s restaurant.

        Man rescued after car becomes stuck in flood waters

        Premium Content Man rescued after car becomes stuck in flood waters

        News QFES swift water rescue retrieved the man and transported him to the main shore.

        Sideline brawl: Rugby league coach ‘king hit’ during game

        Premium Content Sideline brawl: Rugby league coach ‘king hit’ during game

        Crime Two brothers have pleaded guilty to the ugly assault

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Unsustainable fishing on the GBR

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Unsustainable fishing on the GBR

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.