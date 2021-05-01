UPDATE: Four teens hospitalised after car crashes into tree

UPDATE, 2.45PM: Two female teens with neck pain and two male teens with minor injuries have been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

INITIAL: Four teenagers have been injured after a car reportedly crashed into a tree in Ridgelands on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Calmorin Road at 1.13pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are assessing four people with varying injuries.

A female in her teens suffered a minor head injury, back pain, and abrasions.

A second female in her teens suffered head pain.

A male in his teens suffered rib pain while a second male in his teens was uninjured.

