UPDATE: Four teens hospitalised after car crashes into tree
UPDATE, 2.45PM: Two female teens with neck pain and two male teens with minor injuries have been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.
INITIAL: Four teenagers have been injured after a car reportedly crashed into a tree in Ridgelands on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Calmorin Road at 1.13pm.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are assessing four people with varying injuries.
A female in her teens suffered a minor head injury, back pain, and abrasions.
A second female in her teens suffered head pain.
A male in his teens suffered rib pain while a second male in his teens was uninjured.
More to come.