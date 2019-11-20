BREAKING: Four taken to hospital after shooting

Multiple police officers are on scene at a reported shooting in Rangewood. Picture: Jacob Miley

Multiple police officers are on scene at a reported shooting in Rangewood. Picture: Jacob Miley

DOZENS of police officers have swarmed on scene at a reported shooting.

Emergency services were called to a an address on Gibraltar Rd, Rangewood at 8.20am.

It is understood a woman and a number of men have been injured.

Large police presence at a reported shooting in Rangewood. @tsv_bulletin pic.twitter.com/rnoYJGCt80 — Jacob Miley (@MileyJacob) November 19, 2019

The woman reportedly suffered gunshot wound to her face and head.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed officers were responding to a disturbance, which could be domestic violence related.

"It could end up being serious," she said.

One man has been taken into custody.

Paramedics have assessed five patients on scene and taken four to Townsville Hospital.

One person is in a serious condition while three others were transported in a stable condition.

MORE TO COME.