Multiple police officers are on scene at a reported shooting in Rangewood. Picture: Jacob Miley
Crime

BREAKING: Four taken to hospital after shooting

by KEAGAN ELDER, JACOB MILEY
20th Nov 2019 9:58 AM
DOZENS of police officers have swarmed on scene at a reported shooting.

Emergency services were called to a an address on Gibraltar Rd, Rangewood at 8.20am.

It is understood a woman and a number of men have been injured.

 

The woman reportedly suffered gunshot wound to her face and head.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed officers were responding to a disturbance, which could be domestic violence related.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

"It could end up being serious," she said.

One man has been taken into custody.

Paramedics have assessed five patients on scene and taken four to Townsville Hospital.

One person is in a serious condition while three others were transported in a stable condition.

MORE TO COME.

