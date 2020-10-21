BREAKING: Four vehicle collision closes major Rocky bridge

At least four vehicles have collided on the Fitzroy Bridge. Photo: file photo

PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a four-vehicle collision on a major Rockhampton bridge.

Early reports suggest the major collision occurred on the Fitzroy Bridge around 3.10pm.

It is believed traffic across both southbound lanes has been blocked at this time.

All occupants have reportedly self-extricated from their vehicles.

Only minor damage to the vehicles has also been reported.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route if possible.

QFES and QPS are currently en route.

More to come.