One person trapped in multi-car pile up in Eimeo

Aidan Cureton
Melanie Plane
by and
8th Jul 2018 4:03 PM

UPDATE 4.25PM: FIVE people have reportedly suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle crash at Eimeo this afternoon. 

While it was initially reported four vehicles were involved, that has since been revised to three. 

The Daily Mercury understands crews are still working to free a woman trapped inside one of the vehicles while a further four people are being treated at the scene. 

A reporter at the scene said traffic was backed up at the scene with the road currently closed. 

More to come. 

 

UPDATE 4.10PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are working to free a woman trapped in a vehicle at Eimeo. 

Reports indicate the woman has significant injuries. 

Queensland Ambulance Service are also treating the drivers of the other vehicles involved, with reports they are not seriously injured. 

Eulbertie Avenue is expected to be closed to all traffic for some time. 

More to come. 

BREAKING 4PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to Eimeo following reports of a major three-car crash.

Initial reports indicate four vehicles have crashed on Eulbertie Avenue, off Eimeo Road with one vehicle reportedly on its roof.

It is unclear how many people are involved in the accident at this stage, however there are early reports one person is trapped inside a vehicle, one is unconscious and there are people lying on the roadway.

Mackay Daily Mercury

