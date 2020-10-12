Fraser Coast woman dead, children hurt in horror crash

A WOMAN has died and two children have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Beelbi Creek on Sunday night.

Investigations indicate about 6pm, a Nissan station wagon travelling along Beelbi Creek Road has left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

As a result of the collision, a 39-year-old Burrum Town woman, who was driving the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene.

Two children travelling in the vehicle were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.