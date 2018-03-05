Menu
Fire brigade. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
BREAKING: Fridge on fire in Range home

4th Mar 2018 6:12 PM

6.10pm: The fridge fire has been extinguished at The Range home and all persons are safe.

Damage to the building is believed to be minimal.

Residents are removing the burnt-out fridge from the Rockhampton home.

6pm: BLACK smoke is reportedly coming from a home on The Range, Rockhampton where a fridge is on fire.

Emergency services are responding to 000 calls about the incident on Wentworth Tce.

Details are sketchy but people are believed to be in the home.

More to follow.

