Three dead in fuel tanker, car crash north of Bowen

The Bruce Highway has been closed in both directions due to a fuel tanker and car collision.

POLICE on the scene of a major traffic crash on the Bruce Highway north of Bowen have confirmed three people have been killed.

Speaking to a reporter on the scene, a police spokesman confirmed the tragic deaths and said the next of kin were currently being contacted.

The Bruce Highway has been closed indefinitely and forensic officers were enroute from Townsville.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews are working to clean up about 11,000 litres of diesel.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said at this stage it appears the driver of the fuel tanker has gotten safely out of the vehicle after it collided with a car on the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

EARLIER: A FUEL tanker has crashed head on with a car in a serious traffic crash on the Bruce Highway, north of Bowen.

Queensland Police confirmed fuel is leaking from the tanker and the highway is closed in both directions.

It is expected to be closed for some time.

The crash happened about 2.25pm on the Bruce Highway, 4.2km north of Bowen.

It is understood another car may also be involved.

Paramedics are assessing multiple patients on the scene, with details of the extent of their injuries unconfirmed at this stage.

Two firefighting crews are also on scene.

