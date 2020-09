Paramedics have been called to a Rockhampton school this afternoon.

Paramedics have been called to a Rockhampton school this afternoon.

PARAMEDICS have been called to a Rockhampton school following a report that a fuse box exploded in a person’s face.

About 2.40pm today, Queensland Ambulance Service officers were dispatched to Rockhampton Girls Grammar School following a report that a woman in her 40s had touched the box when it exploded.

More to come.