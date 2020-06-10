BREAKING: Future of Rocky’s 2020 senior footy comp decided

GAME OVER: The Rockhampton Rugby League has voted to cancel the 2020 senior season. Picture: File

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rockhampton Rugby League board has voted to cancel the 2020 senior season.

The competition was suspended just days before it was set to kick-off in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was hoped that a revised competition would be staged but RRL president Mick Johns always maintained that it would not be financially viable if spectators could not attend games.

The announcement comes in the same week as the Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League cancelled the remainder of its season.

More details to follow.