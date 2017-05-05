Breaking: Gamble on Ghostbusters movie to be shot in Rocky

The original cast of Ghostbusters.

POPULAR bookies Sportsbet has opened up a market on Rocky becoming the ghost capital of Australia.

A company spokesperson said the bookies enjoyed The Bully's coverage of a woman's unsolicited physical encounter with a ghost at the Archer Park Rail Museum so much this week, the decision was made to have some fun and frame a market.

Here are the prices they've put on their site:

$13: Rocky to become the ghost capital of Oz.

$34: Rocky the first city to have a real Ghost Train.

$101: Ghost proven to exist in Rocky.

BUSTING GHOSTS: Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon in a scene from the movie Ghostbusters.

$501: Next Ghostbusters movie to be filmed in Rocky.

Drifter Paranormal shared infrared video footage of a figure believed to be the ghost of a young girl, taken during a joint-investigation of the Archer Park Rail Museum with Nunnehi Shadow Seekers last month.

