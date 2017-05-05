Breaking: Gamble on Ghostbusters movie to be shot in Rocky

POPULAR bookies Sportsbet has opened up a market on Rocky becoming the ghost capital of Australia.
A company spokesperson said the bookies enjoyed The Bully's coverage of a woman's unsolicited physical encounter with a ghost at the Archer Park Rail Museum so much this week, the decision was made to have some fun and frame a market.
READ: 'I felt four fingers and a thumb': Rocky ghost hunter's shock.
Here are the prices they've put on their site:
$13: Rocky to become the ghost capital of Oz.
$34: Rocky the first city to have a real Ghost Train.
$101: Ghost proven to exist in Rocky.
$501: Next Ghostbusters movie to be filmed in Rocky.
If you fancy a flutter go to sportsbet.com.au