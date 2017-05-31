BREAKING: Rocky 'gang member' in car with 'screaming woman'

ROAD SIDE STOP: Police are talking with those in the car now.

A CONCERNED onlooker has alerted police to a "screaming woman" inside a black hatchback in Rockhampton's CBD.

Police were alerted to the dramatic incident on George St about 11.20am, a Queensland Police Service spokesman says.

It is understood several units dispatched to the incident were warned those "associated" with the car could include people with extensive criminal histories, one of which is a gang member known to Rockhampton Police who is wanted on a warrant and has previously carried firearms.

A convoy of police units swooped on the car on Parkhurst's Alexandra St.

Police are on the footpath talking to those who were in the car.

More to come