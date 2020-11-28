BREAKING: Gas leak forces Rocky residents inside

GAS EMERGENCY: A gas line was damaged by a contractor digging in a South Rockhampton backyard, triggering an emergency response.

RESIDENTS in the vicinity of a gas leak in South Rockhampton are being told to stay inside by police officers.

A gas leak at a property on Elgin St, The Range was reported to authorities around noon on Saturday.

It is understood that a contractor was digging in the backyard of the property before striking a natural gas line, triggering the emergency response.

Police door-knocked in a three-property radius around the source of the gas leak, advising residents to stay inside until the threat had abated.

Emergency crews were warned to avoid using electronic devices near the leak.

A repair team was expected to arrive at the scene within the next hour.