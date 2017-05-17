BREAKING: Girl, man rushed to hospital after rollover near Rocky

ROLLOVER: A girl, 5, and a man, 30, were trapped in a car on Yeppoon Rd.

UPDATE: 4.50pm:

FIREFIGHTERS have freed a girl, 5, and a man, 30, from a car after it rolled on Yeppoon Rd, initial reports suggest.

The man has cuts to his hands and arms, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The girl has abdominal injuries, the spokeswoman said.

It understood the pair have been rushed to hospital.

EARLIER:

A MAN and a little girl are trapped after a car rolled on Yeppoon Rd.

The man, 30, has arm and hand injuries, initial reports suggest.

It is not yet known if the girl, 5, is injured.

Paramedics are still en route to the single-vehicle crash which unfolded on the road's Access 8, almost the exact location of a crash last Tuesday.

They received the call at about 4.15pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Last Tuesday's crash left a motorbike driver, a woman in her 50s, who collided with a car.

