BREAKING: Gladstone lawyer, firm owner under investigation

Gladstone solicitor, David McHenry, has had his practising certificate cancelled and is now being investigated by the Legal Services Committee.

A GLADSTONE solicitor has had his practising certificate cancelled and is now being investigated by the Legal Services Commission.

David McHenry, owner of Gladstone business Dave McHenry & Associates on Roseberry St, had his practising certificate cancelled on Thursday and is now being investigated.

The owner of a Gladstone law firm is being investigated by the Legal Services Commission. Sarah Barnham

The Legal Services Commission were contacted for a response and confirmed that Mr McHenry's practising certificate had been cancelled.

A LSC spokesman said that given the matters were currently under investigation, he could not for "statutory restrictions and privacy reasons" provide further details on the investigation.

When The Observer attempted to contact the Gladstone firm, an automated email was received in response which stated that the practice was "now closed".

Mr McHenry moved to Gladstone in 1994 and has worked as a solicitor in the region for more than 15 years.

He opened his own practice in July, 2010.

The Observer understands that the business is currently in receivership, and clients of the firm can visit the office at 6 Roseberry St for further instructions or phone the Queensland Law Society at (07) 38425908.