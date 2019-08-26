Menu
Police are appealing for anyone with information or who was travelling along Red Rover Road between 6.30pm and 7.15pm on Sunday evening.
Gladstone man dies after suspected hit and run

Jessica Perkins
by
25th Aug 2019 10:14 PM | Updated: 26th Aug 2019 4:42 AM
A 58-YEAR old South Gladstone man has died following a suspected hit and run this evening in Callemondah.

At about 7.15pm a passing motorist located a man in the middle of Red Rover Road.

Police were called to the scene and found a man with multiple serious injuries to his head, torso and limbs.

The South Gladstone man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's vehicle was located off the road with significant panel damage but initial investigations indicated that this was not consistent with the injuries sustained by the deceased.

Police believe the man may have been walking along the road and was struck by a passing heavy vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone with information or who was travelling along Red Rover Road between 6.30pm and 7.15pm this evening.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

To report information about crime anonymously, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Reference number: QP1901652291

