BREAKING: Gladstone MP assigned Ministerial role

GLADSTONE MP and Queensland's Assistant Treasurer Glenn Butcher has been appointed Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing in a shake up of the Queensland Cabinet today.

The move follows the resignation of Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad amid a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Mr Butcher said he was "humbled" to be given the position.

"I'm certainly very humbled the Premier has given me the confidence to (make) me a minister in two portfolios I'm very passionate about," he said.

Steven Miles has been appointed Deputy Premier with Cameron Dick taking on the role of Treasurer.

Premier Annastasia Palaszczuk said she had moved within 24 hours to deliver a Cabinet focused on COVID-19 recovery.

"Queenslanders need strong, stable government and these permanent appointments to my new Cabinet will deliver just that," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I am 100 per cent focused and I want my entire Cabinet to be 100 per cent on our COVID-19 recovery.

"This decisive action means we can get on with the job of creating jobs for Queenslanders."

More to come