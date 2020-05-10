Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
State member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.
State member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher. Matt Taylor GLA130319SCHOOL
Breaking

BREAKING: Gladstone MP assigned Ministerial role

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th May 2020 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE MP and Queensland's Assistant Treasurer Glenn Butcher has been appointed Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing in a shake up of the Queensland Cabinet today.

The move follows the resignation of Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad amid a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Mr Butcher said he was "humbled" to be given the position.

"I'm certainly very humbled the Premier has given me the confidence to (make) me a minister in two portfolios I'm very passionate about," he said.

Steven Miles has been appointed Deputy Premier with Cameron Dick taking on the role of Treasurer.

Premier Annastasia Palaszczuk said she had moved within 24 hours to deliver a Cabinet focused on COVID-19 recovery.

"Queenslanders need strong, stable government and these permanent appointments to my new Cabinet will deliver just that," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I am 100 per cent focused and I want my entire Cabinet to be 100 per cent on our COVID-19 recovery.

"This decisive action means we can get on with the job of creating jobs for Queenslanders."

More to come

More Stories

glenn butcher mp minister state cabinent
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concern for elderly pair after Mother’s Day car crash

        premium_icon Concern for elderly pair after Mother’s Day car crash

        News TWO elderly people have possibly sustained injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Rockhampton this morning.

        Iconic mining town pub sells for $150k

        premium_icon Iconic mining town pub sells for $150k

        News IT marks a new era for arguably one of the region’s oldest watering holes.

        • 10th May 2020 3:00 PM
        COVID-19 throws CQ’s massive Exercise Wallaby into doubt

        premium_icon COVID-19 throws CQ’s massive Exercise Wallaby into doubt

        News 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of exercises with the Singapore Armed Forces.

        Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

        premium_icon Vehicle ends up on its side after dodging wallaby

        News Three police cars and a fire crew were spotted by a witness racing to the scene of...