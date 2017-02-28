Young mum found dead in bushland

DISAPPEARED: Police are calling for public assistance in the search for a missing mum.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Police have located Hannah Cook's 4WD at Mt Alma, but she isn't in it

Police have swept the vehicle and the surround area

A police helicopter and the dog squad has been deployed to find Ms Cook

Ms Cook went missing after dropping her child off at a Gladstone CBD school yesterday morning

UPDATE: 8.04pm:

POLICE are preparing a report for the Coroner on the death of a Gladstone mum whose body was found in bushland near the Calliope River this evening.

Police tonight confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Hannah Cook's death.

WATCH | Paramedics arrive to recover the body of Hannah Cook

Paramedics arrive at the scene: Paramedics have arrived at the scene of the search.

A two-day search for Ms Cook ended in tragedy this evening when search crews found her body near Calliope River.

Ms Cook, 25, disappeared yesterday after she dropped off one of her children at a Gladstone CBD school.

More to come

UPDATE: 7.10pm:

RECOVERY crews are trekking into thick grass near Calliope River to retrieve the body of a Gladstone mum.

A desperate two-day search for Hannah Cook has ended in tragedy after search crews discovered her body at Catfish Creek.

TRAGIC: Paramedics arrive at the scene to recover the body of Hannah Cook.

Police have notified her mother and the rest of her immediate family.

Paramedics are waiting at the road, which police have blocked off, for her body.

More to come

UPDATE: 6.33pm:

POLICE have notified the mother of a missing Gladstone mum that her daughter has been found dead.

Hannah Cook's body was found after a wide-scale search involving firefighters, police, the dog squad, the RACQ Rescue Helicopter, a police helicopter, and local land owners.

Her body was found at Catfish Creek, Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay said.

Police are yet to identify a cause of death.

"Immediate family members have been advised," Det Snr Sgt Lindsay said.

Ms Cook disappeared yesterday after dropping one of her children off at a school in Gladstone's CBD.

Police held deep concerns from the outset of the search, citing that Ms Cook had a "medical condition".

More to come

UPDATE: 5.46pm:

POLICE have vowed to continue a wide-scale search for a missing Gladstone mum until she if found.

Police deeply concerned for mum: Police continue to sweep the area.

Sergeant Wayne Butcher, of Gladstone police, said police are deeply concerned for Ms Cook, who disappeared yesterday morning after dropping one of her children at a school in Gladstone's CBD.

"We will continue as long as we can keep bodies on the ground," Sgt Butcher said.

SEARCH: Crews are searching for Hannah Cook at Catfish Creek.

Sgt Butcher said police were still treating it as a "missing person" case, with no evidence of anything suspicious.

Sgt Butcher also said the car was found in a "normal condition. There is nothing suspicious."

More to come

UPDATE: 4.56pm:

LAND OWNERS near where police are searching for a missing Gladstone mum are joining the search on motorbikes.

Search for missing Gladstone mum. Declan Cooley

Gladstone's Sergeant Wayne Butcher said police are still deeply worried for Gladstone mum Hannah Cook.

"It's been … over 24 hours now," he said.

"She has a couple of young children … so that is concerning for police and those involved with her."

Police deeply concerned for mum: Gladstone police's Sergeant Wayne Butcher said police, and the family, are deeply concerned for a missing mum.

Sgt Butcher said police are up against extremely difficult terrain in the search for Ms Cook.

"It's difficult to try and get a gauge where she could be in the grass," he said.

"I think grass her and the terrain that we are going through at the moment (is difficult)."

But he added that police were only carrying out preliminary investigation to identify is she is in the grass.

More to come

UPDATE: 4.07pm:

RACQ Helicopter has joined the search for a missing Gladstone mum.

An RACQ helicopter is flying in circles above the primary search area, which is at a section of the Calliope River about 25km out of Mt Alma.

WATCH | RACQ Helicopter join search

RACQ fly over search area: RACQ rescue helicopter is flying in circles over the search area above the Calliope River.



It's understood that Ms Cook's vehicle was located at Mt Alma, but dog squads have led police to the Calliope River.

Two detectives with Gladstone's CIB are at the scene, along with at least five other Gladstone police officers.

Paramedics remain on standby.

More to come

UPDATE: 2.50pm:

DOG SQUARDS appears to be sweeping a section of the Calliope River in the search for a missing mum.

The section of the river is about 25km out of Mt Alma.

Police earlier located the vehicle of missing mum Hannah Cook, but she wasn't in it.

Search for missing mum: Dog squad at river in search for missing woman.

A police helicopter was called in to assist in a wide-scale search.

Ms Cook disappeared after she dropped her child off at a Gladstone CBD school.

More to come

UPDATE:

PARAMEDICS are on standby at Mt Alma after the vehicle of a missing mum was discovered.

Hanna Cook disappeared after she dropped her child off at a Gladstone CBD school yesterday.

Police search the banks of the Calliope River for missing mum Hannah Cook. Declan Cooley

Police located her Mitsubishi 4WD at Mt Alma this afternoon.

But police haven't been able to locate Ms Cook after searching the surrounding area.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said there were no details of the call out other than that paramedics are on scene.

Police search the banks of the Calliope River for missing mum Hannah Cook. Declan Cooley

We will have more details shortly.

More to come

UPDATE: 1.36pm:

GLADSTONE'S most senior detective said police are searching the car of a missing mum for evidence that might lead to her whereabouts.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay told The Observer police have also searched the surrounding area, but have not yet located Hannah Cook.

Ms Cook yesterday disappeared after she dropped her child off at a Gladstone CBD school.

Det Snr Sgt Lindsay said "we should know more in the next hour".

He said police are still urging anyone with information to call crime stoppers immediately.

More to come

UPDATE: 12.40pm:

A POLICE helicopter has been deployed in the search for a Calliope mum after her vehicle was located.

Hannah Cook disappeared yesterday after she dropped her kids off at a Gladstone CBD school.

It is understood Ms Cook's vehicle has been located at Mt Alma.

Ms Cook has not been located yet, according to Gladstone police's Sergeant Kent Haley said.

It is also understood that police have called in the dog squad to search for Ms Cook.

"Hopefully we will find her soon," Sergeant Haley said.

More to come

EARLIER:

A 25-YEAR-old Calliope mum who was last seen in Gladstone's CBD has disappeared.

Hannah Cook was last seen yesterday dropping her child off at a Gladstone CBD school at 9am before she went missing.

Police are now calling for the public's help in the search for Ms Cook.

Police and Ms Cook's family are "concerned" for her safety as she has a medical condition, according to Queensland Police Service.

Police describe Ms Cook (pictured) as Caucasian in appearance, about 175cm tall with a slim build, and long dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a Queensland registered 2016 Mitsubishi ASX wagon.

The registration is 282WSI.

DISAPPEARED: Police are calling for public assistance in the search for a missing mum. QPS



Anyone with information should call crime stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000.

More to come