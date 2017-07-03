BREAKING: Glasby is in but which CQ pair join him?

Tim Glasby of the Maroons is tackled by Nathan Peats, (left), and Jake Trbojevic of the Blues during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

RUGBY LEAGUE: From grass roots football of Central Queensland paddocks to a packed house in Brisbane for an Origin decider.

Former Norths Knight and CQ Capra Cameron Munster and Blackwater Crushers junior Ben Hunt will make their Queensland Maroons debuts next Wednesday evening.

They will join Rockhampton's Tim Glasby who made his Origin debut in Game 2 - The Cauldron awaits.

Coach Kevin Walters and Ben Hunt look on during the Queensland State of Origin team training session on the Gold Coast, Friday, June 16, 2017.

For Hunt, it is a story of redemption, one from being dropped to Brisbane Broncos' Intrust Super Cup feeder club Ipswich Jets and into the toughest game of rugby league.

His attitude and form since being dropped has been remarkable and given his ability to cover a wide range of positions, the St Brendan's College graduate is a worthy addition.

Munster's call-up is more due to his irresistible form for the Melbourne Storm. Few could argue his inclusion given he plays week in, week out with Messrs Slater, Smith and Cronk.

Too small for rep teams growing up, Munster didn't even make the First XIII at Emmaus College and was considered a touch football player only.

Cameron Munster of the Storm is tackled by Mitchell Pearce and Joseph Manu of the Roosters Roosters during the Round 16 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Melbourne Storm at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Saturday, June 24, 2017.

All three will make the Capricornia region proud and hold their own against a desperate NSW side.

Queensland side

1. Billy Slater

2. Val Holmes

3. Will Chambers

4. Cameron Munster

5. Dane Gagai

6. Michael Morgan

7. Cooper Cronk

8. Dylan Napa

9. Cameron Smith (c)

10. Jarrod Wallace

11. Gavin Cooper

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh McGuire

14. Ben Hunt

15. Coen Hess

16. Josh Papalii

17. Tim Glasby

Team as reported by News Limited.