BREAKING: Glasby is in but which CQ pair join him?

RUGBY LEAGUE: From grass roots football of Central Queensland paddocks to a packed house in Brisbane for an Origin decider.
Former Norths Knight and CQ Capra Cameron Munster and Blackwater Crushers junior Ben Hunt will make their Queensland Maroons debuts next Wednesday evening.
They will join Rockhampton's Tim Glasby who made his Origin debut in Game 2 - The Cauldron awaits.
For Hunt, it is a story of redemption, one from being dropped to Brisbane Broncos' Intrust Super Cup feeder club Ipswich Jets and into the toughest game of rugby league.
His attitude and form since being dropped has been remarkable and given his ability to cover a wide range of positions, the St Brendan's College graduate is a worthy addition.
Munster's call-up is more due to his irresistible form for the Melbourne Storm. Few could argue his inclusion given he plays week in, week out with Messrs Slater, Smith and Cronk.
Too small for rep teams growing up, Munster didn't even make the First XIII at Emmaus College and was considered a touch football player only.
All three will make the Capricornia region proud and hold their own against a desperate NSW side.
Queensland side
1. Billy Slater
2. Val Holmes
3. Will Chambers
4. Cameron Munster
5. Dane Gagai
6. Michael Morgan
7. Cooper Cronk
8. Dylan Napa
9. Cameron Smith (c)
10. Jarrod Wallace
11. Gavin Cooper
12. Matt Gillett
13. Josh McGuire
14. Ben Hunt
15. Coen Hess
16. Josh Papalii
17. Tim Glasby
