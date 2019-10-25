Menu
HIGHWAY FIRE: Smoke is blanketing parts of the Bruce Highway in smoke after a grass fire broke out near Marlborough.
News

BREAKING: Grass fire blankets rural road in smoke

Maddelin McCosker
25th Oct 2019 1:57 PM
1.55PM: AS MANY as five fire crews are now on route to a ‘large’ grass fire burning south of Marlborough.

Crews were alerted to the vegetation fire, burning on the Kunwarara Rd and Stanage Bay Rd, around 12.40pm.

More to follow.

1.30PM: FIRE crews are rushing to a large grass fire south of Marlborough.

Emergency services were notified of the fire, 40kms south of Marlborough at Kunwarara on the Bruce Highway.

The fire has been described as a ‘large, moving grass fire.’

Smoke has blanketed parts of the Bruce Highway near the fire.

More to come.

bruce highway grass fire kunwarara marlborough tmbbreaking tmbfire tmbnews
