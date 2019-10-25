BREAKING: Grass fire blankets rural road in smoke
1.55PM: AS MANY as five fire crews are now on route to a ‘large’ grass fire burning south of Marlborough.
Crews were alerted to the vegetation fire, burning on the Kunwarara Rd and Stanage Bay Rd, around 12.40pm.
Smoke has blanketed parts of the Bruce Highway near the fire.
