News

BREAKING: Grass fire threatening homes on Capricorn Coast

Melanie Plane
26th Dec 2019 1:46 PM | Updated: 2:08 PM

UPDATE 2.05PM: MORE RESOURCES are being called in to help fight a fire threatening properties on the Capricorn Coast. 

Six fire crews are now on scene and a further four are en route to assist. 

Reports indicate crews have had no time to assess the situation, launching straight into protecting homes from the fast-moving blaze. 

Crews are setting up at various locations along the fire front. 

UPDATE 2PM: FOUR rural fire crews are now on scene at an out of control blaze at Taroomball, with a further four en route. 

Windy conditions are causing issues for fire crews, who are working on protecting properties in the area. 

Just before 2pm, a wind gust of 48km/hr was recorded at Yeppoon. 

It is understood concerned home owners have called 000 asking for help. 

INITIAL: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to a grass fire at the Capricorn Coast.

The blaze has broken out on Tanby Road, Taroomball and there is currently one fire crew on scene.

Further crews are responding.

Initial reports suggest the fire is moving uphill, in a westerly direction and is threatening homes.

It is understood crews are working to protect homes.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

