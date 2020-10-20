BREAKING: Grass fire threatens busy residential area

Firefighters are attending a grass fire at Gracemere.

Firefighters are attending a grass fire at Gracemere.

UPDATE, 3pm: At least 15 Gracemere properties are believed to be under threat from fire.

Gracemere woman Sam Allen wrote online that many fences surrounding Leichhardt Dr properties had also caught alight.

“My husband and I just helped a lady put out her back fence and patio was on fire before the fieres got up the hill very scary moved so quickly,” she wrote.

The nearby train lines behind those properties have also been impacted.

RFS crews have since been requested for backup.

QAS has also been deployed to the scene.

UPDATE: 2.50pm: It is understood a fire at Gracemere property has taken hold of at least five surrounding backyards.

Early reports suggest those blazes have since been contained, though this is unconfirmed.

It is unclear if any residents were inside the property at the time.

A number of properties remain under ‘urgent threat’.

INITIAL: 2.40pm: Multiple fire crews are en route to a grass fire which has broken out at Gracemere.

It is understood the fire first ignited at Leichhardt Dr address around 2.20pm this afternoon.

Early reports suggest a number of nearby properties could be under threat.

Further details are unknown at this stage.

More to come.