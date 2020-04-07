BREAKING: Gunshot incident near North Rocky Police Station

Queensland Police have responded to reports of a gun shot incident near Rockhampton Police Station.

EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a gunshot incident near North Rockhampton Police Station

The incident was reported this afternoon around 2.45pm involving a male in a nearby gated carpark.

It was believed the male suspect was initially armed with a handgun.

CORDONED: Emergency services are inspecting the site of a gunshot incident.

Upon inspection police officers found the man inside a vehicle deceased.

Police did not discharge their weapons.

It is understood a cordon is being established at the scene.

More to come.