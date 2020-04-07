BREAKING: Gunshot incident near North Rocky Police Station
EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a gunshot incident near North Rockhampton Police Station
The incident was reported this afternoon around 2.45pm involving a male in a nearby gated carpark.
It was believed the male suspect was initially armed with a handgun.
Upon inspection police officers found the man inside a vehicle deceased.
Police did not discharge their weapons.
It is understood a cordon is being established at the scene.
More to come.