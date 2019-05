A HORSESHOE Bend property has been declared a crime scene after a young man was allegedly stabbed in Gympie this afternoon.

A Forensic Police car at the crime scene on Horseshoe Bend. Philippe Coquerand

The 22-year-old reportedly received injuries to his back at around 5.15pm tonight and has been airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Police said a woman is assisting them with their inquiries.

UNDER INVESTIGATION: Forensic Police are currently investigating an alleged wounding that happened at a Gympie address just before 5.15pm on Tuesday night. Philippe Coquerand

Police said they will allege a fight broke out between two people which led to the incident.