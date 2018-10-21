Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Fraser Island

Harry and Meghan are set for the region.

Harry and Meghan are set for the region.

THE Bundaberg region has already had a visit from one royal - His Royal Highness Prince Charles who stopped by in April.

But now the younger generation of royals is ready to rock up on our shore.

His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will come to Fraser Island on October 22.

The trip will be part of their official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand.

The visit will take place between Tuesday, October 16 and Wednesday, October 31.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Commonwealth Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments," said a statement released by Kensington Palace tonight.

The Duke and Duchess will visit Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The program across these four Commonwealth countries will focus on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts - including the dedication of several new Queen's Commonwealth Canopy projects - and the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through the Invictus Games Sydney 2018.

Full details will be announced in due course, according to the Palace.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Tour Outline