Child airlifted to Townsville after fatal head-on crash

UPDATE1pm:

THE two-year-old child that was involved in a fatal head-on crash this morning will be airlifted to Townsville.

The child was in the car with a 31-year-old woman on Mackay Eungella Rd when they crashed with a ute being driven by a 55-year-old Hampden man heading the other way.

The man died at the scene while the child and woman were transported to Mackay Base Hospital.

Initial reports were that the child had suffered minor injuries and was stable and the woman suffered serious pelvis and abdominal injuries.

EARLIER 11:30am:

A HAMPDEN family have just been told their 55-year-old father and husband has died in a head on crash on Mackay Eungella Rd.

Mackay District Duty Officer senior sergeant Matt Sheridan confirmed that the family had been notified.

The man was driving west on the road when it collided with another car with a 31-year-old woman and two year old child in it.

They were both taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

Earlier: Police have confirmed a man has died in the head on car crash on Mackay Eungella Rd this morning.

It's understood he is a 55-year-old Mackay man. Meanwhile a woman and baby have been rushed to hospital.

The man was believed to have been driving a utility on the road when his car crashed into a Toyota Hilux. Police are currently contacting the man's family.

The 31-year-old woman and two-year-old child in the other car were taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

Mackay District Duty Officer senior sergeant Matt Sheridan said he expected the road to be closed until at least midday.

UPDATE 10AM: FORENSIC Crash Investigators have arrived at the scene of a serious crash on Mackay Eungella Rd.

The road remains closed and it has been confirmed at least two people have been rushed to Mackay Base Hospital.

A woman and baby have been taken to hospital, with the woman suffering serious injuries.

Traffic is being forced to go around Old Pleystowe Rd to get through to Mirani.

UPDATE 9.30AM: MACKAY Eungella Rd remains closed following a serious head-on crash this morning.

A woman and baby have been rushed to Mackay Base Hospital with a Queensland Police officer driving the ambulance.

QAS say the baby is in a stable condition with minor injuries however the woman is in a serious but stable condition with pelvis and abdomen injuries.

A Daily Mercury reporter at the scene said police have blocked the road a significant distance from the accident and no traffic is being allowed to pass through.

It is understood more patients are still at the scene.

BREAKING 8.55AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a head-on crash in Marian.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed three fire crews were en route to the accident at Mackay Eungella Road.

She said initial reports were that two vehicles has collided with Queensland Ambulance Service treating people at the scene.

Initial reports indicate one person is trapped and a woman and baby are being treated at the scene.

Police have stopped traffic from entering the area, with crews positioned at multiple intersections including Branscombe Rd, Old Pleystowe Rd and the Peak Downs Hwy.

More to come.