BREAKING: Head on crash on Bruce Hwy south of Rocky

BREAKING 12.50PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to the Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton where two vehicles have collided head-on.

Reports indicate a ute and a van collided near the Eight Mile Bridge at Bajool.

It is understood both drivers involved in the crash have gotten themselves out of their vehicles, however injuries at this stage are unknown.

One of the vehicles was towing a trailer, and the crash has blocked the highway.

More to come.