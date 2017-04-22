BREAKING: Head on crash shuts major Gracemere road

The suspected two vehicle crash on the Gavial Gracemere Rd, just after Broadhurst St.

AT LEAST four people have been involved in what is suspected to be a head on car crash.

Queensland Police confirmed two vehicles have come together on the road, just ahead of Broadhurst Drive around 10am this morning.

One vehicle is believed to have rolled during the crash.

Patients involved have been transported to the Rockhampton Hospital and the road remains closed to traffic.

It is unclear at this stage the cause of the accident but the forensic crash unit and scenes of crime are now investigating the scene.

More to come.