27°
News

BREAKING: Head on crash shuts major Gracemere road

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 22nd Apr 2017 12:14 PM
The suspected two vehicle crash on the Gavial Gracemere Rd, just after Broadhurst St.
The suspected two vehicle crash on the Gavial Gracemere Rd, just after Broadhurst St. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT LEAST four people have been involved in what is suspected to be a head on car crash.

Queensland Police confirmed two vehicles have come together on the road, just ahead of Broadhurst Drive around 10am this morning.

One vehicle is believed to have rolled during the crash.

Patients involved have been transported to the Rockhampton Hospital and the road remains closed to traffic.

It is unclear at this stage the cause of the accident but the forensic crash unit and scenes of crime are now investigating the scene.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  breaking gavial-gracemere rd gracemere road head on collision

BREAKING: Head on crash shuts major Gracemere road

BREAKING: Head on crash shuts major Gracemere road

At least four injured in rollover

Exciting truth behind local leader's belly bump revealed

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and her husband Wayne have announced they are having a baby.

LOCAL pollie shares exciting news with CQ ahead of the election.

400 workers needed for CQ mining project

Caval Ridge Coal Handling Preparation Plant that will receive additional tonnage through the Caval Ridge Southern Circuit project announced on Friday.

HUNDREDS of BHP construction jobs scheduled to start mid 2017.

30 workers given terrible news as 3 Coast stores shut

Dorothy Skinn and Shannon Skinn at Loaf by the Beach bakery in Yeppoon. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

HEARTBREAKING news for dozens of workers as business goes bust.

Local Partners

Liquidator reveals details of JM Kelly company woes

ROCKHAMPTON construction icon hits back at suggestions company owes $33.5m to creditors.

PHOTOS: Rocky school's stunning comeback from near collapse

Beverley and John Mouritz in the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School which is quickly filling with exhibits ahead of its official opening.

HEROES saved iconic Rockhampton school from financial ruin.

72 hours of things you can't miss in Rockhampton

Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.

THREE days of things you absolutely need to do in Rockhampton.

GIG GUIDE: Check what's live and local

YEEHAW: Hayley Marsten will bring her country sound to the Young Australian Hotel on Friday night.

With plenty on, where will you be this weekend?

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

THE Ballina-raised star and his wife confirmed the donation to charity organisation Rise Above the Flood.

Logies tips: Who will walk away with the statues?

Gold Logie winner Waleed Aly after the 2016 Logie Awards.

Waleed Aly is tipped to walk away with the golden gong.

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

Cook says it's almost as if this was written with her in mind

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Fantastic Investment Opportunity

1 and 2/15 Wright Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

This is your chance to secure the ideal investment property, with great returns and long term tenants, situated in one of Rockhampton's most popular suburbs.

As neat as a PIN in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $325,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY IN FRENCHVILLE!

182 Honour Street, Frenchville 4701

House 2 1 1 $199,000

This EXQUISTE and DELIGHTFUL property has been offered to the market in PRESTINE condition! Our advice BE QUICK on this ONE! - This MAGNIFICENT smaller home is...

This is Tranquil Living in The Sanctuary Estate&#39;

10 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $535,000

This beautiful 4 bedroom home is located in the secluded and popular Sanctuary Estate' which is tucked away at the end of German Street Norman Gardens. Breezes...

Very Smart Buying - Fantastic Lowset Brick Home - Only $260,000!

107 Burnett Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $260,000

What a brilliant lowset brick home, in a top central location-Priced to Sell! This very affordable, low maintenance home is just perfect for 1st Home Buyers...

Neat, Tidy and Convenient

6 Lorrikeet Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $304,000

Nestled in a cul de sac street in Norman Gardens is where you will find this spacious home hiding. The property offers loads of space and you will appreciate this...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $319,000 NEG

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 1 $319,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE. $249,000.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is a fantastic opportunity to complete this amazing home. All of the hard work has been done, finish the house off to your own needs and wants. Close to...

This one Packs a Punch!

6 Eros Avenue, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 2 1 $349,000

This very solid home in Barlows Hill presents a spacious open plan design sitting in a quiet street. Offering low-maintenance living and featuring a separate...

BREATHTAKING VIEWS. OWN YOUR OWN PARADISE.

9 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $455,000

Move straight into this beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick home with spectacular views overlooking the upmarket Olive Estate only minutes away from Rockhampton. This home...

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Rocky home owners waiting to pounce once major project approved

South Gladstone for Real Estate.

HOME owners holding until major project brings property price boost.

Local buyer snaps up massive Rocky warehouse

68 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton sold to a local owner-occupier for $815,000 +GST.

COMPANY sells huge Rocky warehouse for a fortune.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!