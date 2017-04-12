BREAKING: Warning as exact course of deadly virus carrier revealed

A person infected with the deadly measles virus traveled from Sydney to Rockhampton before they were diagnosed.

PARTS of Australia's east coast are under threat of the deadly measles virus after an infected person travelled from Sydney Airport up to Rockhampton.

Queensland Health have tracked the person's movements from when they departed the major terminal on Saturday, April 8 until they were diagnosed at the Rockhampton Hospital on Monday.

The department today warn the person visited areas in and around Rockhampton, and urge anyone in the following places at these times to ensure they are fully vaccinated.

The person visited the following known locations:

Monday, April 10: Stockland shopping centre in North Rockhampton between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Sunday, April 9: Hastings St in Noosa between 9am and 10am.

Saturday, April 8: Sydney airport from 3pm, then travelled on a Virgin Australia flight from Sydney to Brisbane, arriving at Brisbane airport approximately 6pm.

The Central Queensland Public Health Unit's Dr Kerryn Coleman said they are following up with known contacts of the case.

Yesterday The Morning Bulletin reported hundreds of Rockhampton shoppers could have been exposed to the measles, which Queensland Health have warned is potentially fatal.

The highly infectious virus spreads by droplets through coughing and sneezing.

Queensland Health have not advised of any further confirmed cases of measles, but symptoms usually start to present about 10 days after contact.

This can occur between seven and 18 days after contact with an infected person.

A person may be infectious from about four days before the onset of the rash until about four days after the rash appears.

Queensland Health offered the following advice:

If you were born in or since 1966 and have not had two documented doses of MMR vaccine or had proven measles, please see your GP for a vaccine.

If you get sick with a fever in the next few weeks please see your GP, but call ahead first to inform them so processes can be put in place to protect other patients at the clinic.

SIGNS, SYMPTOMS AND TREATING MEASLES

Initial symptoms include fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough and sore and red eyes.

This is followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash which often starts on the face and

neck, then spreads over the body.

Immunisation against measles is recommended as part of the National Immunisation

Program Schedule and the vaccine is free for:

- Children aged 12 months and 18 months; and

- Children at 4 years of age who have not previously received a second dose of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR).

Protection against measles is given through a combined MMR vaccine.

Two doses are needed to provide a high level of protection. Queensland Health provides up to two vaccines for every person born after 1966 free of charge, however you may be charged a consultation fee.

Women planning a pregnancy should discuss whether they should be immunised against measles with their doctor. If so, they should be vaccinated with MMR vaccine at least 28 days before becoming pregnant or immediately after delivery.

Queensland Health advise you can be immunised at your local doctor or medical centre.

Further advice is available by contacting your family doctor, or by calling 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

Dr Coleman yesterday stressed Stockland was not responsible for causing any risk to public health, and there is no ongoing risk to future visitors to the centre.

Virgin Australia were contacted for comment, but said they were not able to respond as the Queensland health department has taken control of this issue.