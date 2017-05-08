BREAKING: Young Rocky icon's heart attack shock

ROCKHAMPTON'S Jeremy Marou is recovering well in hospital after suffering from a heart attack.

This morning via Facebook the band confirmed the one half of the region's favourite Blues and Roots duo was playing Oztag when he went down. He also suggested too much dugong was possibly to blame for the health scare.

The news comes days before the band were set to begin their national tour and it is unknown still if that will affect it.

The band have encouraged fans to send in their well-wishing thoughts and messages to a very bored Jeremy.

More to follow.