BREAKING: Heartbreak as 'baby brother' killed near Rocky

Amber Hooker
| 5th May 2017 1:00 PM Updated: 1:26 PM
TRAGIC LOSS: Tom Reddan (right) shared his heartbreak over the death of his “baby brother” Stuart Reddan (middle) during an Army training exercise at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area near Rockhampton yesterday. Picture captioned: RIP My Brother.
TRAGIC LOSS: Tom Reddan (right) shared his heartbreak over the death of his "baby brother" Stuart Reddan (middle) during an Army training exercise at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area near Rockhampton yesterday. Picture captioned: RIP My Brother.

HE was "living his dream" as a soldier, but his family and friends are today mourning the death of a "one-in-a-million" young man.

Stuart Reddan was killed when he was struck by a tree during an Army training exercise at Shoalwater Bay, near Rockhampton, yesterday morning.

Tributes flowed on social media for the 21-year-old Mount Creek State High School captain, with big brother Tom Reddan sharing his heartbreak.

 

Tom Reddan: Love you always my little Bro R.I.P Stuart Reddan, with Laura Dyne.
Tom Reddan: Love you always my little Bro R.I.P Stuart Reddan, with Laura Dyne.

"Today I had to say goodbye to my baby brother Stuart Reddan," he wrote.

"I miss you like crazy bro and wish you were still here with me. Rest in peace my brother. 09/01/1996 - 04/05/2017"

Friends of the young man also shared their grief and devastation.

"Words cannot even comprehend the pain of losing a good friend," Hannah Smith wrote.

"I just can't believe it.

"Stuart Reddan, you were one in a million. Kind to everyone, put others before even thinking about yourself. I'll forever cherish you walking me home so often and all the laughs we'd have along the way."

Tributes flow for Stuart Reddan:

 

Stuart Reddan was killed at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area yesterday after a tree branch struck him during a training operation.
Stuart Reddan was killed at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area yesterday after a tree branch struck him during a training operation.

Jessica Stirling: RIP Stuart Reddan. Can believe how shocking this horrible news is. words don't describe how much you will be missed.

Georgia Riley: RIP Stuart Reddan You were a caring, gentle, honest man, who was unfortunately taken too soon. It was an honour knowing you and seeing you grow from your days as a cdt at 128ACU and all the way up to achieving your career goals in the army. You went out living your dream. You will me missed x

Cam Biggs: Mate lost for words but stay strong brother here for ya if you need

Az Hamilton: Mate this is truly heartbreaking news for you and your family. Sending you all lots of love. Hold strong.

Ashley Mclaughlin: I am so sorry to hear Tom, hope you and your family are doing ok. I am thinking of all the great times we had as kids and it looks like Stuart grew into a great man. RIP Stuart

Sami Rodgers: He was truly an amazing man! Will remember you Stuart R.I.P.

Kylie Holland: So sorry to hear this tomothy xxx thinking of you and your family during this hard time. All the best.

 

Tributes flow for Stuart Reddan, 21, on his brother Tom's Facebook page after he was killed during a training operation at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area yesterday morning.
Tributes flow for Stuart Reddan, 21, on his brother Tom's Facebook page after he was killed during a training operation at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area yesterday morning.

Today Bill Byrne, previously the boss of Shoalwater Bay Training Area, said during his "former-life" he saw the inherent risk of training operations in the heavily timbered terrain of the facility.

The Rockhampton Member said something as simple as operating an armoured vehicle near trees, or the rumble when parking adjacent to a tree had caused injury "and in some cases worse" over the decades.

He assured the Australian Defence Force and the Queensland Police Service would investigate Stuart Reddan's death.

 

Rockhampton MP and former boss of Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area said there are inherent risks in training operations in timbered areas following the death of a young soldier at the facility yesterday.
Rockhampton MP and former boss of Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area said there are inherent risks in training operations in timbered areas following the death of a young soldier at the facility yesterday.

"Of course the most important thing is out there today we have a family who has lost a loved one and I think everybody in the community would be very upset about the fact that a young serviceman, a young person has lost their life, in a training event," he said.

"Unfortunately training does have risks with moving heavy machinery, like any workplace or any environment.

"The truth is that our army trains hard and train to operational conditions.

"But the really think today is about the loss of a soldier and my heart goes out the family

"It's a dreadful thing for the family and it's a dreadful thing for his mates, it's a dreadful thing for the unit and these sorts of things have happened in the past and it's very destructive emotionally.

"Particularly those in a small team, or his troop, the 30 people or so he would know as friends and colleagues, they would be devastated.

"That's where my heart goes to, is the people who have lost a colleague and a friend."

 

Stuart Reddan, 21, was killed when struck by a tree at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area near Rockhampton yesterday morning.
Stuart Reddan, 21, was killed when struck by a tree at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area near Rockhampton yesterday morning.

The Australian Defence Force yesterday confirmed Stuart was in an M113 Armoured Personnel Carrier when they were believed to be struck by a tree branch.

In a statement, Defence said the soldier received "immediate first aid" from paramedics, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

"The Army and the broader ADF community extends its deepest sympathies to the soldier's family and friends," Defence said in a statement.

The principal of Mountain Creek State High School, Andrew Stone, today formally paid tribute to the former school captain.

The Mountain Creek State High School community is deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one of our former students, Stuart Redden," Mr Stone told the media this afternoon.   

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."  

Mr Stone said the high school will provide support to students and staff affected by Stuart's tragic death. 

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australian army australian defence force bill byrne death military military training shoalwater bay military training area soldier

