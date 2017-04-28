24°
Business

BREAKING: Heartbreaking note on Rocky CBD restaurant's door

Luke J Mortimer
| 28th Apr 2017 1:47 PM Updated: 3:00 PM
FINAL DAYS: Jonathan Madriano with his staff for their second last day of trading.
FINAL DAYS: Jonathan Madriano with his staff for their second last day of trading. Luke Mortimer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MUCH-LOVED Rockhampton CBD restaurant that's served CBD shoppers for more than a decade has left a heartbreaking note on their shopfront.

Owner of Feast on East, Jonathan Madriano, has told customers in a note on the shopfront that he's closing the restaurant after 14 years of trading.  

"Sadly, this will be our last week of trading as Feast on East," the note reads. "Feast on East has been here for 14 years and we feel that now it is time to call it a day.

"We want to thank our many loyal customers for their support over the years."

HEARTBREAK: Feast on East is closing after 14 years of trading.
HEARTBREAK: Feast on East is closing after 14 years of trading. Luke Mortimer

Tomorrow will be the restaurant's last day of trading.

But Mr Madriano offered The Morning Bulletin readers an exciting sneak-peak into what is replacing it.

The new owner, who owns a restaurant in Gladstone, is rebranding the restaurant, with big renovations on the cards.

Mr Madriano said the new owner intends to open in June.

He said he would not be using the Feast on East menu but he would be selling Asian food.

"He's a very experienced operator," Mr Madriano said. "He will be doing very good food here."

Mr Madriano said business is "quiet" on Rocky's main street lately but a re-branded, new restaurant would give it a boost.

But Rockhampton customers were still left devastated, with messages of disappointment pouring onto Feast on East's Facebook page.

Azzah Smitheim said: "Incredibly sad about this! No more Feasty Fridays!"

Kirra Lee T said: "I'll really miss the real prawn sushi."

Par Dis said: "Oh no. (I) will miss the warm and friendly service. So sorry to hear."

Dani Woodfield said: "I think I might cry!" 

 

Loading...

Loading...

Topics:  business

'Biggest I've seen': Terrifying croc spotted in Rocky river

'Biggest I've seen': Terrifying croc spotted in Rocky river

LIFE-LONG Rockhampton local photographs massive crocodile in the Fitzroy River.

Rocky link probed in school bomb threat charge

Drama unfolds in Queensland as bomb squad is called in.

TEEN suspected of making pocket money by threatening Rocky schools.

Scarred for life: toddler in horror burns accident

Hunter received burns to 12% of his body

FAMILY trip ends in tragedy when boiling kettle falls on little boy.

'I still have nightmares a month on after Debbie'

A month after Cyclone Debbie destroy Sandy Petrie's roadhouse is still abandoned.

Sandy Petrie still hasn't been able to pick up the pieces

Local Partners

International imports bump out small scale ice producers

Local drug producers put out of work by cheap overseas product

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Is a Queensland drug revolution on the horizon?

SEEKING SOLUTIONS: Substance Use Policy and Program Coordinator within the Queensland Aboriginal and Islander Health Council, Edward Fewings, was one of the stakeholders who put forth their questions and concerns at the Rockhampton Ice Summit Q and A.

Changes to major drug program could see users educated, not charged

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

ROCKING OUT: Kelvin Sweeney will be playing Queens Hotel Gladstone on Friday night.

Get out of the house and support our local talent

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Screen legend Anthony LaPaglia has confirmed his engagement to his much younger girlfriend, Alexandra Henkel

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she "loves" watching porn, but doesn't think her family are famous purely because of her sister Kim Kardashian West's sex tape.

Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

Owner Wants This SOLD!!!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $239,000

Looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate Granny Flat at the rear of the property offering you just that for...

Only $239,000 Ripe For The Picking!!

46 Jardine Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $239,000

NOW DOWN TO $239,000. The owner wants this gem SOLD! Come and take a look there is nothing to do, fully renovated this is a great first home or investment...

Luxury Home With Breathtaking Views

7 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 3 2 $669,000

Nestled in one of Rockhampton's exclusive estates, this luxurious home offers resort style living you've been looking for. Feel the serenity captivate as you pass...

Quality Built Lowset Brick in Prime Location

4 Ferndale Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Make no mistake this property is on the market to sell. Positioned in a family friendly cul-de-sac with only three other homes you will not be disappointed. ...

THE ULTIMATE LIVING EXPERIENCE. $649,000

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Experience the elation of finding that perfect home in a perfect location. This is one decision you’ll be glad that you made. Nestled in one of the most popular...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $319,000 NEG

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 1 $319,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

NEW AT EDENBROOK!

2 Edenbrook Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 1 $495,000

You WILL be impressed!!! Definitely not just your average home. Attractive street presence, quality fit-out and a wide, wide 25M frontage with easy vehicle access...

Country Feel in the Heart of Wandal

58 Jones Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Here is your opportunity to own this charming home with stunning high ceilings throughout creating an open feel. This fantastic high-set house has a lot of...

Unique Family Home opposite Parkland and Playground

9 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Nestled in a quiet neighbourhood, just a stone's throw from schools and Stockland Shopping Centre is this truly uniquely designed, spacious family home, directly...

Neat &amp; Complete!

35 Stevenson Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 1 2 $375,000

Enjoy Coastal living at an affordable price in this fantastic Barlows Hill property just a few minutes from Farnborough Beach! Sea breezes flow through the home...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor.

Sweeping majestic harbour and island views on offer

Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

"LIMITED or no sales" in Rocky suburbs doing it tough hit prices.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!