BREAKING: Heartbreaking note on Rocky CBD restaurant's door

FINAL DAYS: Jonathan Madriano with his staff for their second last day of trading.

A MUCH-LOVED Rockhampton CBD restaurant that's served CBD shoppers for more than a decade has left a heartbreaking note on their shopfront.

Owner of Feast on East, Jonathan Madriano, has told customers in a note on the shopfront that he's closing the restaurant after 14 years of trading.

"Sadly, this will be our last week of trading as Feast on East," the note reads. "Feast on East has been here for 14 years and we feel that now it is time to call it a day.

"We want to thank our many loyal customers for their support over the years."

HEARTBREAK: Feast on East is closing after 14 years of trading. Luke Mortimer

Tomorrow will be the restaurant's last day of trading.

But Mr Madriano offered The Morning Bulletin readers an exciting sneak-peak into what is replacing it.

The new owner, who owns a restaurant in Gladstone, is rebranding the restaurant, with big renovations on the cards.

Mr Madriano said the new owner intends to open in June.

He said he would not be using the Feast on East menu but he would be selling Asian food.

"He's a very experienced operator," Mr Madriano said. "He will be doing very good food here."

Mr Madriano said business is "quiet" on Rocky's main street lately but a re-branded, new restaurant would give it a boost.

But Rockhampton customers were still left devastated, with messages of disappointment pouring onto Feast on East's Facebook page.

Azzah Smitheim said: "Incredibly sad about this! No more Feasty Fridays!"

Kirra Lee T said: "I'll really miss the real prawn sushi."

Par Dis said: "Oh no. (I) will miss the warm and friendly service. So sorry to hear."

Dani Woodfield said: "I think I might cry!"