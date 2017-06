A ROAD train heading north on the Carnarvon Highway has rolled just south of Rolleston.

The prime mover fortunately remained upright but both trailers rolled and are off the road.

It is understood some of the load is in the culvert, 30kms south of the Central Queensland mining town.

Police and QFES officers are on their way to the scene.

It is unknown what the road train was transporting.

Initial reports say the driver was unharmed and that the highway is not blocked.

More to follow.