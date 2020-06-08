Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene. Photo: Zizi Averill
BREAKING: Highway closed due to concerns of truck fire

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
8th Jun 2020 10:15 AM
EMERGENCY services have closed part of the Capricorn Highway and set up an exclusion zone following a transport truck overheating about 7km west of Westwood.

About 10am, it was reported a transport truck was on fire on the Capricorn Highway near Westwood.

About three fire crews were deployed to the scene.

Reports indicate nothing was on fire, however smoke was coming from one of the wheels and the vehicle was overheating.

The truck has been disconnected from its transport trailer.

Police have closed the western and eastern side of the Capricorn Highway and set up an exclusion zone for traffic.

More to come.

