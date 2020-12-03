Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have attempted to pursue a vehicle near Raglan.
Police have attempted to pursue a vehicle near Raglan.
Breaking

BREAKING: Highway pursuit takes place south of Rocky

kaitlyn smith
3rd Dec 2020 12:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have attempted to pursue a vehicle believed to be driven by a person wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

It is understood officers tried to intercept the blue Subaru WRX on the Bruce Hwy near Raglan, south of Rockhampton.

The short-lived pursuit began around 12.45pm, and abandoned only minutes later.

The vehicle was also reportedly fitted with stolen licence plates.

It is believed the vehicle is now travelling toward Rockhampton.

More to come.

bruce hwy police pursuit raglan rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Huge change for new VW Golf

    Huge change for new VW Golf
    • 3rd Dec 2020 1:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: 4 teens charged over Yeppoon crime spree

        Premium Content VIDEO: 4 teens charged over Yeppoon crime spree

        Crime See the police pursuit of an allegedly stolen car earlier this week.

        • 3rd Dec 2020 12:38 PM
        Man’s childish acts after row with partner land him in court

        Premium Content Man’s childish acts after row with partner land him in court

        News He poured a cup of hot water on a laptop and did burnouts as he left.

        Pilates studio and IT business planned for vacant site

        Premium Content Pilates studio and IT business planned for vacant site

        Business The property has been on the market since 2016 and was lasted listed in November...

        Four-vehicle crash on CBD road

        Premium Content Four-vehicle crash on CBD road

        News Paramedics rushed to the scene.