BREAKING: Highway pursuit takes place south of Rocky

Police have attempted to pursue a vehicle near Raglan.

POLICE have attempted to pursue a vehicle believed to be driven by a person wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

It is understood officers tried to intercept the blue Subaru WRX on the Bruce Hwy near Raglan, south of Rockhampton.

The short-lived pursuit began around 12.45pm, and abandoned only minutes later.

The vehicle was also reportedly fitted with stolen licence plates.

It is believed the vehicle is now travelling toward Rockhampton.

More to come.