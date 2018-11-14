Menu
Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack announcing a Regional Deal for Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.
BREAKING: Historic economic deal for Hinkler

Blake Antrobus
13th Nov 2018 1:51 PM

HERVEY Bay and Bundaberg will be the pilot sites for the same lucrative infrastructure program which has brought multi-million dollar stadiums, big business and thousands of jobs to other regions.

The transformational Regional Deal shared between the two cities was revealed by Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack together with Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour in Hervey Bay on Tuesday.

Similar to City Deals, the program brings together Local, State and Federal Governments to strategise key economic investments and reforms that will strengthen the area.

"For instance, in the Bundaberg-Hervey Bay area a Regional Deal could look at existing plans or opportunities to attract new business to the region," Mr McCormack said.

"What will be known as the Hinkler Regional Deal will encompass the cities of Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, using the same boundaries as the recently-commenced cashless debit card trial."

Mr Pitt described it as an economic strategy "that will help sustain our local economy to make it more resilient and deliver more employment".

"Previously these deals were only available to our city counterparts, but we've now got a shift in policy to bring an economic plan and strategy that ties all three levels of govt, to real and firm commitments," Mr Pitt said.

See Wednesday's Fraser Coast Chronicle for a full report.

