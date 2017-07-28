BREAKING: Historical Rocky sex offender faces 62 charges

BREAKING 10AM: A ROCKHAMPTON man accused of sexually abusing children across the region for nearly 20 years has been arrested and charged.

The Morning Bulletin understands the 78-year-old was was arrested at his south Rockhampton home yesterday by Detectives from the Sexual Crimes Unit Command who travelled to the region from Brisbane.

He was charged with historical sex offences following a series of alleged incidents which occurred in the Rockhampton area between 1957 and 1976.

The man is scheduled to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 18 charged with 24 counts of indecent treatment of boys under 14 years, 11 counts of rape, five counts of indecent treatment of girls under 17 years, 14 counts of carnal knowledge, five counts of indecent assault on females and one count each of indecent assault on males attempt to procure, unlawful wounding and deprivation of liberty.

More to come.