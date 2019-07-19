Menu
BREAKING: A man in his 50's will be transported 1600km for serious medical attention after he was left fighting for his life from consuming home-brewed alcohol.
News

Home brew leaves Qld festival-goer critical

lucy rutherford
by
19th Jul 2019 11:46 AM
A MAN will be transported 1600km for serious medical attention after he was left fighting for his life from consuming home-brewed alcohol.

The man, in his 50s, will be flown to Redcliffe Hospital after he became seriously ill while drinking home-brewed alcohol at the Big Red Bash Festival in Birdsville.

Ambulance officers said the Royal Flying Doctor Service airlifted the man from Birdsville to Charleville last night in a serious condition after he was found in a severely ill state.

"A patient was flown from the Big Red Bash Festival in Birdsville to Charleville Hospital at around 10.30pm on Thursday night in a critical condition," said Chief Operating Officer of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Andrew Barron.

"The patient is now in a stable condition and will be flown this morning to Redcliffe Hospital for further treatment."

