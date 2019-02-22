BREAKING: Home game shock for CQ Capras

Dave Taylor will come off the bench for the Capras in their trial game against the Mackay Cutters, which will now be at Browne Park.

A LATE call means the CQ Capras will play tomorrow night's pre-season trial game at Browne Park.

The game against the Mackay Cutters was set down for Mackay's BB Print Stadium but a decision was made about 4.30pm today that the game would be moved to Rockhampton.

The Cutters posted the news on their Facebook page.

"To ensure our grounds are in perfect condition for the NRL trial game next weekend we have had to unfortunately move our trial games from BB Print Stadium,” the post read.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause but to ensure the fields aren't damaged this weekend in lead-up to the NRL trial we have had to make this very hard decision.”

The Mackay teams will now travel south to tackle the Capras in all three grades. The under-18s will play at 4pm, the under-20s at 5.30pm and the Intrust Super Cup teams at 7.15pm.

Capras coach David Faiumu said the change of venue would not change his team's game plan in any way, and it would be good for his troops to play at home.

"It doesn't deviate from what our plan was,” he said yesterday.

"It just means we don't have to wake up as early and sit on a bus for four hours.

"The boys will also get to play in front of our home crowd which is awesome.

"We appreciate that it's late notice but we would encourage everyone to get down to Browne Park and get behind us.”

The Capras scored a 34-32 win over Wynnum Manly in their first pre-season trial last weekend.

Faiumu plans to use 19 players tomorrow night as he edges closer to deciding on his starting line-up for Round 1 against Souths Logan on March 10.

Gates open at Browne Park at 3pm today. Entry is $5 for adults, and children under-16 are free.