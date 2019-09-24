BREAKING: House fire in Depot Hill

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Arthur St, Depot Hill.

9.20AM: FIRE crews are at the scene of a house fire in Depot Hill this morning.

Crews arrived on scene shortly after 9am after receiving calls reporting a fire in the rear bedroom of the house.

It is believed no one is in the home.

Emergency services are going to be creating a roadblock on Campbell St so traffic can’t get into the street.

Three fire crews are on the scene now.

Smoke is coming from house, but no flames can be seen.

People are gathered around at a nearby intersection.

Multiple police and police an ambulance crews are on scene.

Police blocking of access into Arthur St.