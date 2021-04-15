Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Fire destroys home at Maryborough
Crime

TRAGIC UPDATE: Body found in M'boro house fire

Carlie Walker
15th Apr 2021 8:40 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 9.27am

The body of a man has sadly been found in the home where a fire broke out in Maryborough on Thursday morning. 

Investigations are continuing. 

 

UPDATE: 9.04am 

Emergency services are tearing away the side walls of the charred shell of the home to gain access to the inside. 

The wall of the side of the charred home is being removed so emergency services can gain access.
The wall of the side of the charred home is being removed so emergency services can gain access. Carlie Walker

UPDATE: 8.49am

The roof of the home has collapsed and forensic investigators are on scene. 

Police tape has been set up around the perimeter. 

The roof collapsed at the home at Garden St, Maryborough
The roof collapsed at the home at Garden St, Maryborough Carlie Walker

EARLIER:

Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a home in Garden St, Maryborough.

The fire broke out just before 8am Thursday.

The fire can be seen raging from the street and large plumes of smoke are impacting the area.

More to come.

More Stories

fcemergency fcfire
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multi-ARIA award-winning artist brings national tour to CQ

        Premium Content Multi-ARIA award-winning artist brings national tour to CQ

        Music The iconic Australian musician will share stories from the road and play songs from his vast catalogue which spans almost a quarter of a century.

        LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

        Premium Content LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Drunk driver Acton’s highway speeding ‘not stupidity’

        Premium Content Drunk driver Acton’s highway speeding ‘not stupidity’

        Crime A woman busted doing 40km/hr over the speed limit with a blood alcohol-content...

        New Zealand man’s long explanation for fuel drive off

        Premium Content New Zealand man’s long explanation for fuel drive off

        Crime A New Zealand man who carried out a fuel drive off in Queensland gave a War and...