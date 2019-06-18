Menu
Emergency services have been called to a Dolphin St home.
Emergency services at scene of house fire

Mark Zita
Tegan Annett
by
18th Jun 2019 9:37 AM
EMERGENCY services are at a South Gladstone home after a house fire was reported this morning.  

A Triple Zero call was made shortly before 9.30am about the house fire on Dolphin St. 

Initial reports suggested a person was inside looking for their dog. 

Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene. 

A QFES spokesman said the fire was in an ensuite. 

Two fire crews attended, and it's believed the fire is now under control. 

breaking house fire
Gladstone Observer

