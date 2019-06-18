Emergency services at scene of house fire
EMERGENCY services are at a South Gladstone home after a house fire was reported this morning.
A Triple Zero call was made shortly before 9.30am about the house fire on Dolphin St.
Initial reports suggested a person was inside looking for their dog.
Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene.
A QFES spokesman said the fire was in an ensuite.
Two fire crews attended, and it's believed the fire is now under control.