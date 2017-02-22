BREAKING: Huge Aussie music duo coming to CQ

AUSTRALIAN music stars Peking Duk, known for top hits 'Take me Over', 'High', 'Say My Name' and 'Stranger' are coming to Rockhampton and Gladstone.

Peking Duk stars Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles officially announced their huge regional Australia 'Clowntown Tour' on triple j Breakfast this morning, including a performance at Rockhampton's Allenstown Hotel on Friday, May 12 and a performance at Gladstone's Harvey Road Tavern on Thursday, May 11.

Peking Duk performing at Byron's New Year's Eve Falls Festival Contributed

The announcement comes after Triple J Hottest 100 2016 winners The Rubens performed at the Allenstown venue earlier this year.

A post on the Peking Duk Facebook page said 'Come clown with yuh boys. Lotsa surprises on this tour'.

Peking Duk also revealed they would be bringing 'talented legends' Ivan Ooze and Mallrat on the tour.

"We got a lot of special guests, lot of surprises, unreleased music," the Peking Duk duo told triple j Breakfast.

Peking Duk's latest single 'Stranger' feat. Elliphant, which is already double-platinum with over 16 million Spotify plays, has been the #1 Australian Artist Single for 10 weeks running and recently placed #9 in the triple j Hottest 100.

Tickets are on sale now, click here.