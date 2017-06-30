24°
BREAKING: Huge plans to further transform Rocky CBD

Michelle Gately
| 30th Jun 2017 9:52 AM
aerial of Rockhampton CBD. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
aerial of Rockhampton CBD. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

IN A BOLD move set to transform the CBD, Rockhampton Regional Council will demolish a building to open a laneway between Quay and East Sts leading to a new city art gallery.

The Rockhampton Art Gallery will move from its home neighbouring Pilbeam Theatre to a new building adjoining Customs House, to create a new cultural precinct for the city.

 

Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust past chair Merilyn Luck OAM with Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and the portrait of former Rockhampton mayor Rex Pilbeam inside the gallery's collection vault.
Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust past chair Merilyn Luck OAM with Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and the portrait of former Rockhampton mayor Rex Pilbeam inside the gallery's collection vault.

The State Government earlier this month allocated $2 million for the business case development and design work.

This morning, the council announced Clare Design would draw up plans for the new structure to house Rockhampton's growing art collection, one of the largest in regional Australia.

>>EXCLUSIVE: First look at Rocky's new $16m cultural precinct<<

Council has purchased a property facing East St which will eventually be demolished to create a new laneway leading through to the new gallery.

"I am so proud to begin this incredible journey that will see a new gallery house both touring exhibitions and Rex Pilbeam's nationally significant collection that is currently stored in the storeroom of our existing gallery," Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said.

 

The early concept designs for level one of the relocated Rockhampton Art Gallery and surrounding cultural precinct in Quay St.
The early concept designs for level one of the relocated Rockhampton Art Gallery and surrounding cultural precinct in Quay St.

"This is a collection that is crucial for the city's sense of pride and identity and I am confident Clare Design will create a world-class space for this legacy."

Clare Design was also behind the Gallery of Modern Art (GoMa) on Brisbane's Southbank.

Conrad Gargett will assist the company in the adaptive reuse of our iconic Customs House.

>>$16m gallery move a masterstroke<<

"The new linkage between East Street and Quay Lane will be how you see movement from our main CBD and the Kern Arcade car park," Cr Strelow said.

"This project will help unlock the cultural potential of Rockhampton, and like we've seen with MONA in Tasmania, the gallery can become a real driver for tourism and economic growth in our region."

 

CBD FRAMEWORK: Artist impression of the proposed cultural precinct in the heart of Rockhampton under the Rockhampton CBD Redevelopment Framework.
CBD FRAMEWORK: Artist impression of the proposed cultural precinct in the heart of Rockhampton under the Rockhampton CBD Redevelopment Framework.

Cr Strelow described the $2 million in the State Government budget as "an absolute coup for our city".

"It will assist us in building a solid business case and develop the designs for the new gallery," she said.

"Four decades ago, Rex Pilbeam said, 'I solemnly charge the future citizens of Rockhampton to maintain and advance this Gallery in years to come. This is the least that we can expect of the citizens of tomorrow in return for the splendid contribution made by the citizens of today.'

"Mayor Pilbeam's vision continues in this bold plan to build a dedicated Gallery.

"In 1977 that renowned Australian artist Clifton Pugh said Rockhampton was 'going to have the best contemporary collection outside the major cities', we are building that collection the home it deserves."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  art gallery council rockhampton art gallery rockhampton cbd rockhampton regional council

