BREAKING: Huge probe into safety following mine deaths

AFTER two mine deaths in 10 days in Central Queensland mines, the State Government has instigated two independent reviews.

Mines minister Anthony Lynham said the two expert reviews were in place to identify changes needed to improve health and safety in the Queensland's mines and quarries.

"Forensic structural engineer Dr Sean Brady is examining all fatal incidents in Queensland mines and quarries since 2000," he said.

"I have broadened this review. It was originally coal mine incidents only until the end of 2018, but will now include mineral mine and quarry incidents, and all fatal incidents this year.

"This review will look at why mine workers have died over the past 20 years; how industry can improve and how the mines inspectorate can work better."

Mr Lynham added the University of Queensland would also review the state's mining health and safety legislation to ensure it was relevant to current and emerging mine practice and technology.

"The UQ team will consult with industry, unions, mines inspectors and legal experts during the review," he said.

"The reviews received the full support of industry representatives at this afternoon's meeting.

"They will both be completed by the end of this year and will be tabled in parliament."