Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Human remains have been discovered in Gympie.
Human remains have been discovered in Gympie. Tessa Mapstone
News

Human remains discovered in Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
25th Jun 2018 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BADLY decomposed body was discovered in Gympie today.

Forensic investigators were called to the region this morning after a Gympie Regional council worker discovered the "skeletal remains" near Inglewood Hill on the southern side of the city.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said an investigation is underway.

"There has been some human remains discovered early this morning," the spokeswoman said.

"At this stage it's just skeletal."

More information as it comes to hand.

editors picks forensic investigation gympie human remains queensland police service
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Sky-high news for farmers near Shoalwater Bay

    premium_icon Sky-high news for farmers near Shoalwater Bay

    News ADF strikes out low-level military craft over Shoalwater Bay Training Area

    CCTV captures suspect in vicinity of cafe arson attack

    CCTV captures suspect in vicinity of cafe arson attack

    Breaking Public appeal launched seeking to identify person of interest.

    Suspect detained after stab victim flown to Rocky hospital

    Suspect detained after stab victim flown to Rocky hospital

    Crime In a serious condition with chest wounds, cut to the head.

    Facebook to charge for group membership

    Facebook to charge for group membership

    News YOU’LL soon have to pay a subscription fee to join some Facebook Groups.

    Local Partners