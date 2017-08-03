Breaking: Identities of accused Rocky bomb hoaxers revealed

THE accused Rockhampton bomb hoax duo will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Gracemere's Kieren James Fyfe, 24, and Adam Clifford Ramm, 22, are currently in custody charged with two counts each of bomb hoax.

Earlier today, Fyfe appeared before Magistrate Catherine Benson, but his application for bail was stood down until 3pm.

Fyfe, sitting in the dock in a pair of board shorts and a tee shirt, listened, as the court heard about an alleged hoax call on June 22.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said a JB HI-FI employee at Stocklands Rockhampton took a call about 7.50pm on the Thursday, which is late-night shopping at Rockhampton's busiest shopping centre.

Mr Fox said the 30-second call was made from Ramm's phone.

He said the employee was warned: "I have left a bomb in the DVD section...it goes off at 8.55pm."

Duty lawyer Axel Beard told the court Fyfe claimed to not be the one to make the call. However, Mr Beard understood both men were blaming each other.

"The pair were intoxicated and made the call together from Ramm's phone," Mr Beard told the court.

"They tried calling Project Mex and the United Service Station earlier that night. They were successful with United."

Police were able to use JB HI-FI's phone records to reverse call back to Ramm's device and subsequently made the connections.

"Stocklands management acted appropriately and dealt with the threat as they must," the court heard.

"It is a very large and very public place and they are very serious charges."

Both men are expected to appear in court today at 3pm.