BREAKING: Identity of accused CQ stabbing murderer revealed

BLACKWATER'S Gwenda Lee Brown appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning answering to one charge of murder - domestic violence offence.

Ms Brown, wearing a purple polo shirt and bare foot, was sullen as she sat in the dock, waiting to find out what was next for her murder case.

Magistrate Jeff Clark adjourned the case, which was set for a committal call over on May 23 in Rockhampton Magistrates court with Ms Brown not required to appear.

She will remain in custody.

More to come.